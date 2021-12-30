Epic Games gives us the complete saga of Lara Croft, so you can download them

The Epic Store is characterized in giving games before the end of each year, closing with an important title and this time they will be giving away the new ‘Tomb Raider’ trilogy without having to pay anything to obtain the titles.

It is worth noting that these are the definitive versions of each game, offering all the downloadable content available for each title. The offer to download all three games for free will be available until January 6.

Unlike other services, no need to download the app to add the titles to our library, here we just have to log in to the Epic Store site and add them to the account. In addition to creating an account from scratch, we can also log in with our Google, Facebook, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Steam and Apple accounts.

A good option for those who do not have a PC to play, but want to have the titles to play them in the future.

It is important to reiterate that titles will not be removed from our account, no need to download them. These are the minimum requirements to play the three titles:

Tomb Raider GOTY

Operating system: Windows XP Service Pack 3, Windows Vista, 7, 8 (32 or 64 bit)

Processor: Dual Core CPU: 2.1 GHz AMD Athlon64 X2 (4050+), 1.86 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo (E6300)

Memory: 1 GB (2 GB in Windows Vista)

Storage: 12 GB

DirectX: 9.0c

Graphics card: DirectX 9 compatible VRAM 512MB graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 2600 XT, NVIDIA 8600

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 6 GB

Storage: 25 GB

DirectX: 11

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 650 2GB or AMD HD7770 2GB

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel i3-3220 or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Storage: 40 GB

DirectX: 11

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 660 / GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7770

All three titles feature audio and texts in Spanish, with the possibility of modifying the language at any time.