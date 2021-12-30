EPIC COMPETITION AND TOMATEROS IS THE FIRST GUEST TO SEMIFINALS

Culiacán, Sinaloa; December 29, 2021 (Tomateros Press) .-A pair of homers, including one of three runs to put the Mayos de Navojoa on the ground, served to define the fourth of the series that ended 9-6 in favor of the Tomateros de Culiacán.

With this victory, the cherries qualify for the semifinals, after taking the first round duel four wins against zero.

The cherries reached the ninth with the score 6-4 against. Closer Esteban Haro dominated José Guadalupe Chávez for the first out. Then the pinch-hitter Francisco Lugo hit an infield hit. Ramiro Peña came to the batter’s box and rolled into the gap between second and first, but Omar Meza lunged, took and threw to first for a sensational second out.

Sebastián Elizalde, shortened the distance with a double producer in the fifth race. Later, Joey Meneses repeated the dose with a new extra base that brought home the sixth touchdown and tied the score.

It was then that Matías Carrillo withdrew Haro from the game and brought in left-hander Antonio Garzón, who received Efrén Navarro with an intentional base.

Then Stevie Wilkerson came to the batting box, who on a 1-1 count and on the right side, took it out all over left field to end the game and paint the series completely cherry color.

Mayos had taken the lead in the fourth, with Maikel Serrano’s two-run HR, off starter Edgar Arredondo.

Tomateros turned it over on the bottom. With two outs, Joey Meneses singled to right field off starter Marco Carrillo. The next hitter, Efrén Navarro reached on an error by first baseman Kyle Martin, which allowed Meneses to reach third base.

Then Wilkerson hit his first HR of the night, three runs to turn the score around. This home run, it was as a left-handed hitter.

TO SEMIFINALS 🔥! #LaMPXSKY Wilkerson with this homer sends Tomateros to the next round 💥 #SKYSportsMX 2⃣ Home runs tonight 🤯#ThePlayoffsAreHere #LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/pvULdyBDik – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 30, 2021

Mayos took the lead with a rally four in the fifth. The first hitter of the episode, Samar Leyva received a passport from Arredondo, who left the game after that walk, due to a minor elbow problem.

Aldo Montes and Omar Meza entered, put Leyva in second with sacrifice. After a passport to Roel Santos, Jorge Flores struck out swinging but Tirso Ornelas equalized the duel with a double RBI. Montes gave BB to Maikel Serrano and then, Benjamín Gil brought Óliver Pérez from the bullpen.

Left-hander Culichi, in turn against Kyle Martin, threw a wild pitch that allowed Roel Santos to run. Then he completed Martin’s passport and finished his work, to give up his place to David Gutiérrez.

Gutierrez faced Justin Dean, who hit base on an error by Emmanuel Avila, which brought Tirso Ornelas to the plate. Finally, pinch-hitter Omar Renteria hit a grounder that José Guadalupe Chávez lifted, but not being able to complete his shot, Maikel Serrano entered with the sixth away run.

Before the final rally of the ninth, the cherries scored the fourth in the eighth floor. With men on the corners, Alexis Wilson boosted Efrén Navarro’s career, rolling to third.

Alejandro Chávez was the winning pitcher, after a 2 1/3 EL relief, three hits, a base and a strikeout. Before him, they pitched starter Édgar Arredondo, Aldo Montes, Óliver Pérez, David and Santiago Gutiérrez.

BOX SCORE

For now, the Tomateros are waiting for a rival, to face their Semifinal series, which will begin away from home, on January 4, 2022. The cherries will return to the Tomateros Stadium until the 7th.