Emma Watson reveals she was about to leave Harry Potter

January 1, 2022 premieres on HBO Max Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Special that brings together several actors from the saga on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. And one of the stars of the franchise Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, has confessed why she was about to leave the franchise.

David Yates, director of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, revealed that heThe actress seriously considered leaving the saga.

At times I felt alone. I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt it but there was a turning point that was like, ‘This is forever,’ “he explained to Rupert Grint, who was surprised and said that he had never discussed the matter with his partner.

Fame had come to me in a big way. No one had to convince me to do it. The fans really wanted it to be successful and we all really supported each other, “he added.

For his part, Grint also acknowledged that it was not easy Take on fame being so young

I also had feelings similar to Emma’s. But we never really talked about it, I guess we were just living it at our own pace, and we were living in the present at the time. It didn’t occur to us that we were probably all having similar feelings, “he said.

Tom felton, who played Draco Malfoy, was very understanding with the interpreter.