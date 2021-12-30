Emma Watson reveals she fell in love with Tom Felton in ‘Harry Potter’

Twenty years after the premiere of the first film in the series Harry Potter, HBO Max brings together its main actors in ‘Return to Hogwarts’, a retrospective special that premieres this Saturday, January 1. Fans will be able to see the leading trio together again, explaining what it meant in their careers, and in their lives, to be part of these films: Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione).

In fact, the reunion will give rise to many confessions. One of them is made by Watson about his adolescent and platonic love for another of the actors in the saga, Tom felton, which precisely gave life to the arch enemy of Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy. “I went into the room where we gave private lessons during the filming. They had set us as a task to draw our personal image of God and Tom had drawn a girl on a skateboard and with a cap on the back. I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him “, The actress explained in a preview of the special published by ‘ET Canada’.

“A little sister”

Related news

Despite the rumors that there have always been about an alleged relationship between them, the actress wanted to clarify that nothing happened and that Felton always saw her “like a little sister”. He, for his part, certifies his version: “I became very protective of her. Yes, I have always had a weakness for her and it still is. There has always been something that is like … I do not know, a kind of connection,” he admitted.

Other members of the cast and filmmakers of the eight boy wizard films will also be at the reunion. Among them are the actors Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, the producer David heyman and the directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.