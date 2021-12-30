Emma Watson confesses when she fell in love with Tom Felton

There is less left for the premiere of ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’ in HBO Max, the most anticipated reunion of the protagonists of ‘Harry Potter’ which will be available on the payment platform next January 1, 2022. Little by little we are learning details about what will await us in this long-awaited meeting and the last we have known is how Emma Watson, the mythical Hermione granger, fell in love with his co-star Tom felton (Draco Malfoy) while filming the mythical saga.

“I went into the room where we gave private lessons. The task we had been given was to draw what we thought God was like, and Tom had drawn a girl with an upside-down cap on a scooter. And I don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with he”, the actress confesses.

“I used to go every day and look for his number on the record sheet. He was number seven, and If his name was there and he had to record with me, it was a very exciting day. He was three years older than me, so he said, ‘You’re like my little sister,’ “Emma says.

A very special bond

There have been numerous times that they have been related together but they they have always explained that what exists between them is a very good friendship. This has been confirmed again by the actor who played the Slytherin boy, who highlights the bond that exists between them:

“I think I was in hair and makeup and someone said something like, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’ I became very protective. I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a link, “ Tom Felton concludes.