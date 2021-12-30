Elsa Pataky got a Thor symbol tattooed at age 15 and married the actor, Chris Hemsworth | Famous

Chris Hemsworth, the interpreter of Thor in the Marvel movie saga, has been married to the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky since 2010.

They both met by chance, as they shared the same dialect coach.

And it is that the teacher not only helped them improve their foreign accents to speak a more neutral English, he also introduced them through a blind date.

Interestingly, that was not the only chance in their relationship, as Hemsworth’s wife linked her destiny with ‘the God of thunder’ since she was a teenager thanks to a tattoo.

Elsa Pataky’s tattoo that ‘predicted’ her marriage to Thor

Everything goes back to Elsa’s adolescence, exactly when she was 15 years old, and she decided to tattoo a Viking rune on her arm that symbolized Thor, the Norse god of thunder.

Of course, he did this when Hemsworth wasn’t even world famous and they didn’t know each other either.

The curious anecdote was told in an interview for Vogue Australia in 2018. Additionally, he added that he did it because he loved the legend behind his tattoo, so he simply wanted to wear it on his skin.

He never imagined that in the future, to be exact, he would marry the actor who plays the ‘God of thunder’ in the movies.

“Yeah, it’s about Thor and I ended up marrying whoever plays Thor!” she says, laughing. “It is shocking how [resultan] things in life. I just liked that one [símbolo] and the legend he had was so beautiful that he wanted to keep it. “

Two years later, in 2012, they became parents to their first daughter, India Rose, and in 2014 they had twins: Tristan and Sasha.

Other tattoos that Elsa Pataky hides on her body

In addition to the Viking rune, the Spanish actress has other tattoos scattered across her body and each of them has a very special meaning for her, since they are tributes to her most loved ones.

It has a ‘C’ on the ring finger, the end where a married couple places a wedding ring, which was made by Hemsworth himself.

Notably, she did the same to her husband’s finger, only it was an ‘E’.