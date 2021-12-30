Elon Musk Reveals Who is the Inventor of Bitcoin, and Leading Researchers Agree | Technology

Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of Bitcoin, is a great enigma. Nobody knows him. Not even if it is a person, or a group. Elon Musk has revealed his identity.

The Bitcoin and the blockchain were created by a person or persons hidden under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, in 2008. Two years later, with the cryptocurrency already up and running, it disappeared without a trace.

For a time the rumor went around that Elon Musk himself was the inventor of Bitcoin. He has always been interested in cryptocurrencies and their applications, such as Web3. And he’s a technology visionary.

Own Elon musk He has denied it several times, laughing. And now, as Business Insider reports, has revealed the identity of the inventor of Bitcoin. A name that has appeared in several investigations into the origins of the most famous cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet to cold store dozens of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC20 and many more.

Elonk Musk participated yesterday in the podcast of Lex Fridman, an expert in artificial intelligence. During the interview, they asked him if he knew the identity of the inventor of Bitcoin.

Elon Musk got wet, and gave a name: Nick szabo: “It seems that Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone, responsible for the evolution of these ideas“, recognize. “He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I’m not sure that’s either the one or the other. But he seems to be more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else.“.

It is not the first time Nick Szabo’s name is associated with Bitcoin. This computer scientist, jurist and cryptographer published in 1998, ten years before Bitcoin, a document called Bit gold, which lays the foundation for cryptocurrencies.

In 2014, a team of linguistic researchers studied Nakamoto’s bitcoin white paper alongside texts from Szabo and 10 other potential creators.

There was no room for doubt: “The number of linguistic similarities between Szabo’s writing and the bitcoin white paper is staggering. “, the researchers stated, adding that “none of the other possible authors came close to such a good match“.

Another New York Times investigation from 2015 reached the same conclusion. Although Nick Szabo has denied it on several occasions.

“It seems to be the most responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin“Elon Musk acknowledges. And he closes the subject with an enigmatic, but obvious quote from William Shakespeare:”A rose with another name would smell just as sweet“.

Is Nick Szabo the Real Inventor of Bitcoin?