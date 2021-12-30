Eddie Hall in the gym with Christmas workouts

The Briton has activated training mode on for Christmas, and his dream boxing match is still on the horizon… Have you seen Eddie Hall with the bar?

50 protein rich foods to gain muscle.

Everything about ‘Los Mercenarios 4’: cast, release date, trailer … what we know about the saga with more muscles.

Seeing Eddie Hall training in the wildest way possible is nothing new, Although this time it is for a good house: to compensate for the excesses of Christmas. Thus, the Briton walks every two by three in the gym … And posting it on Instagram.

In recent days we have seen him bench press (recently he encouraged himself to do it with 100 kg dumbbells) with up to 225 kg –“I strongly believe in strength training as long as the cardio is not affected”-, and squats loading up to 230 kg.

Without forgetting about boxing, of course: “8×3 min with a 100 kg bag giving cane in each stroke from the first to the last”.

In addition, in another Instagram post, Hall himself acknowledged what the excesses had cost him these days … All the more reason to train even harder. “5kg on Christmas weekend !!! Today I weighed 163kg and it’s fair to say that the race was a bit tougher this morning but training the legs was a breeze of fresh air. My nutritionist told me I could eat and drink whatever I wanted …. Well after a year of chicken, rice and vegetables I think my body and mind needed it! I hope everyone enjoyed and had a good time with the family. “

Let’s remember that Eddie Hall He has already forgotten his bicep injury and is back on top and is in the best (and slimmest) shape of his career after losing more than 40 kilos in his physical transformation and having trained very hard to go from strongman to boxer. His fight with Hafthor Bjornsson is still up in the air, and undated. In addition, the British strongman will appear alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham and will play the villain in ‘Los Merceenarios 4’, starting his acting career.

