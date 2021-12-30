Dwayne Johnson Says NO To Vin Diesel And Fast & Furious – We Are Not Kids

Approximate reading time: 3 minutes

Family? Dwayne Johnson refuses to return to Fast & Furious.

The controversy between The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, and Toreto, Vin Diesel, has taken a new turn, as Johnson has publicly rejected Diesel’s request to return to the latest installment of Fast & Furious.

This occurred in an interview with the upcoming Black Adam star for CNN where he commented:

I told (Diesel) directly that I was not going to return to the franchise. I was firm but kind with my words and told them that I would always support the cast and always seek the success of the franchise, but that there would be no chance for me to return. That Diesel post is a clear example of his manipulation. I did not like that he put his children in the post or the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. We already talked about this months ago and we had an agreement.

Although Dwayne Johnson is not very happy with Diesel’s words, as he commented that “my goal has always been to end the impressive journey of this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. “

It is unfortunate that these public words dirty the waters. Anyway, I’m confident that the ‘Fast’ universe always finds a way to always satisfy the public. I truly wish my former colleagues the best of luck and success in the next chapter.

Recall that the request was launched last November on Diesel networks where he commented that ending this franchise would not be the same without him:

My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at my place. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would arrive and manifest the best ending for Fast & Furious which is Fast & Furious 10! I say this from love … but you must appear, do not leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by someone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.

The conflict behind the cameras between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson caused him not to return in the ninth film and better choose to star in the Jobbs and Shaw spin-off with Jason Statham. The bad relationship between the two actors began in 2016, causing their departure a year later.

