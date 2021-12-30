Dwayne Johnson Says NO To Vin Diesel And Fast & Furious – We Are Not Kids
Family? Dwayne Johnson refuses to return to Fast & Furious.
The controversy between The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, and Toreto, Vin Diesel, has taken a new turn, as Johnson has publicly rejected Diesel’s request to return to the latest installment of Fast & Furious.
This occurred in an interview with the upcoming Black Adam star for CNN where he commented:
Although Dwayne Johnson is not very happy with Diesel’s words, as he commented that “my goal has always been to end the impressive journey of this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. “
Recall that the request was launched last November on Diesel networks where he commented that ending this franchise would not be the same without him:
The conflict behind the cameras between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson caused him not to return in the ninth film and better choose to star in the Jobbs and Shaw spin-off with Jason Statham. The bad relationship between the two actors began in 2016, causing their departure a year later.
What do you think of the direction this story took? Would you have liked the return of Dwayne Johnson in the latest installment of Fast? Leave your opinion in the comments!
