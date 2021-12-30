Dwayne Johnson Refuses Vin Diesel’s Invitation to Join Fast & Furious Fast & Furious USA USA USA Celebs nndc | TVMAS

The actor Dwayne johnson He publicly rejected Vin Diesel’s request to join the new “Fast & Furious” movie.

In a new interview with CNN, ‘The Rock’ responded to his colleague’s request and criticized Diesel for spreading his invitation on social media after the two had already reached an agreement in private.

“I told [Diesel] directly that he would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always support the franchise to make it successful, but that there was no chance that it would return. “ Johnson explained.

“Vin’s recent public posting was an example of his manipulation … We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding.”he added.

Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson To Return To “The Fast And The Furious”

In November 2021, Vin Diesel took to his official Instagram account to dedicate a post to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and ask him to return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise for the tenth installment, same that would be the last of the saga.

Through an extensive message, the actor who gives life to ‘Dominic Toretto’ assured Johnson that his legacy continues in the saga and that the role of ‘Hobbs’ cannot be played by any other actor.

“My little brother Dwayne… The time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no holiday that passes for them and that you do not send good wishes … But the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Paul. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best movie in the finale, which will be 10! “, is read at the beginning of the public message.

