Dwayne Johnson reaffirmed that he will no longer be part of “Fast and Furious”: “It is an example of manipulation”

After the American actor, Vin Diesel, made a public proposal to Dwayne Johnson for his return to the franchise Fast and furious in November, the interpreter known as “La Roca” clarified that he will not occupy a place in the next installment of the famous action saga and sent a strong message to the actor who plays Domic Toretto.

During an interview with CNN, the interpreter of the Netflix movie, Red Notice, sand expressed surprised by the publication of Diesel, since he previously spoke with him privately and they agreed that he would not return to the saga.

“Month I was very surprised by the last publication of Vin. Last June, when Vin and I didn’t connect on social media, I told him directly, and privately, that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm, but kind, and said I would always support the cast, But there is no way that I will go back”, He expressed to the media.

The actor believed that Vin’s publication is a clear example of the “manipulation” that this interpreter sought to exert on him. REUTERS / Mike Blake

In addition, The actor believed that Vin’s publication is a clear example of the “manipulation” that this interpreter sought to exert on him, since he mentioned some sensitive issues, such as his children and the death of the actor Paul Walker, who died in 2013, to convince him to participate.

Vin’s post is an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. We talked about this months ago and came to a clear agreement. All this time, my goal was to end this incredible journey with the “Fast and Furious” franchise with gratitude and grace. It is regrettable that this public dialogue has muddied the waters”He added.

It was in November of this year, when Diesel sent a message to the actor who played Luke Hobbs in the series. via REUTERS / Lars Baron

Despite your reaction, The actor wished the best for the next installment of the action saga starring Diesel“Regardless, I am confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its consistent ability to deliver to the audience and I honestly wish my former co-stars and the rest of the cast the best of luck and much success in the next chapter,” he said. .

It was in November of this year when Diesel sent a message to the actor who played Luke Hobbs in the series. Through his Instagram account, he shared a photograph of both in the film and wrote him a short composition to convince him to participate.

In the message he referred to his “little brother Dwayne” to ask him to be part of the last installment of the Fast and furious and “Fulfill your destiny“:

The actor sent a message to “La roca” in November of this year PHOTO: Instagram / @ vindiesel

“I told you years ago that I would keep the promise I made to Pablo (Paul Walker). I promised him that we would reach and manifest the best ending for “Rapidos”, which is 10. I say it from love … But you have to be there, don’t leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be anyone else. I hope that you are up to the occasion and complas your destiny ”, the message reads.

However, Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, has maintained the refusal to return to the franchise in its next installment: Fast and Furious 10, which will hit theaters in the spring of 2023.

The film will feature the performances of Michelle Rodríguez as Letty, Tyrese Gubson as Roman, Ludacris with Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, in addition to the performance of Vin Diesel as the famous character Dominic Toretto.

KEEP READING:

“Fast & Furious” would end after 11 films

Vin Diesel’s stunt double, in a coma after suffering a fall on the set of “Fast & Furious”

“Fast & Furious – Supercharged”, the new attraction that promises to revolutionize the Universal Orlando park