Dwayne Johnson declines Vin Diesel’s invitation to return to Fast & Furious

At the beginning of November, the well-known protagonist of the Fast and Furious franchise – 28%, Vin Diesel, took to social media and posted a message asking Dwayne Johnson, aka The rock, to return as Luke Hobbs in Fast and furious 10. It was through Instagram where Diesel made the plea to the interpreter, however, his words were not taken very well by the users or by Dwayne, since the protagonist of Bulletproof Nanny – 20% used the name of the late actor Paul Walker and his children as resources to convince Dwayne johnson to agree to return to the franchise. We leave you the public request that Vin Diesel shared:

Also read: Dwayne Johnson wants to be the next James Bond

The world awaits the end of ‘Fast 10’ As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne at home. There is no holiday that goes by that they and you don’t exchange good wishes… but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best delivery in this finale which is the 10th!

Now, in a recent interview for CNN, Dwayne johnson responded to the particular request, criticizing Diesel for having publicly extended the invitation on social networks after the two had already reached an agreement in private. The rock assured that in a previous conversation, he had made it very clear to Vin that he would not return for the last installment of the saga, but that anyway, he and the entire cast of Fast and furious they had their support and good wishes. Johnson said the following for CNN:

In case you missed it: Dwayne Johnson promises fight between Superman and Black Adam, but doubts it’s Henry Cavill

I told [Diesel] directly that he would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always support the franchise to make it successful, but that there was no chance that it would return. Vin’s recent public invitation was an example of his manipulation. I did not like that he brought his children into the matter, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of it. We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding.

Apparently Vin Diesel He did not want to give up before the refusal of Dwayne and he resorted to this type of public pressure to make the actor agree to his demand. Either way, both Johnson as the audience crossed out the action of Diesel as incorrect and manipulative. Now that the protagonist of Red Alert – 63% have rejected the invitation in the same way it was made, publicly, it is confirmed that we will not see it again in Fast and furious and that most likely will not work with Vin Diesel. The rock added in the interview:

My goal from the beginning was to end my amazing journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It is regrettable that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I am confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to deliver consistent results to the audience … I really wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next installment.

We also recommend: Dwayne Johnson surprises a fan by giving him a truck