Due to electrical failures and airbags, Mitsubishi asks to review these car models

In the event of probable failures in the electronic power device, in the air bag or in the rear parking brake, Mitsubishi Motors de México asked the owners of about 40 thousand cars from 2007 to 2016 to take their vehicles for review so that the fault can be corrected free of charge, reported the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco).

Models to be reviewed include the L200, Montero, Outlander, Lancer, and ASX.

The automotive company said that it is about 39,951 cars, which can present any of the three previous faults.

“Due to an eventual malfunction of the airbag system (Takata) on the driver’s side, there are 19 thousand 674 units involved of the L200 model, years 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015”, explained the Profeco.

The same air bag failure may exist in 1,172 Montero units, years 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The problem is that these cars could have an inadequate propellant that could cause the inflator to rupture and in an impact it could not deploy well and this increases the risk of injury to the passenger.

There are 3,266 Outlander units, 2,311 Lancer units, and 2,626 ASX units from 2015 and 2016 that may have a RELAY power control system malfunction.

“These vehicles could have been equipped and assembled with an inappropriate RELAY that could cause a short circuit; this situation can generate an abnormal operation of the engine, presenting some vibration and / or warning light on without generating any affectation for the driver ”, Mitsubishi explained to Profeco.

Additionally, there are a total of 11 thousand 511 ASX and Outlander units that may have problems with the central axle of the rear parking brake, because in contact with water, oxidation can occur and in the worst case the parked vehicle can move.

Six thousand 269 ASX units may be in that situation, years 2013, 2014 and 2015; four thousand 427 Outlander units, years 2014, 2015 and 2016; and 815 Outlander units year 2016.

The owners of these almost 40 thousand cars should contact Mitsubishi Motors de México, at the customer service number 800 63 MITSU (800 63 64878).

jabf / rcr