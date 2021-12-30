‘Don’t Look Up’ or ‘Don’t Look in the Mirror’

It was at the beginning of this millennium when the North American director and screenwriter Adam McKay began to be recognized among moviegoers around the world for a series of films where he teamed up with Will Farrell.

Having made his pinnacles of directing on the American television cult comedy show “Saturday Night Live” between 2000 and 2001, McKay had the wit to make the film version of the film his first feature film. The comedian’s popular sketch in what became known in 2004 as “The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” which was the first in a series of blockbuster films starring Ferrell such as “Ricky Bobby-Crazy About Speed” ( 2006); “Hermanastros” (2008); “Replacement Police” (2010) and “To hell with the news 2” (2013).

For 2015. Adam McKay surprised more than one by summoning recognized actors in different genres and even some Oscar winners such as Christian Bale and Brad Pitt and nominees such as Steve Carrell and Ryan Gosling, among others, to be part of the adaptation for the big screen of the novel “La Gran Apuesta”, based on the real case of a group of investors who bet against the mortgage market in the United States that led to the severe global economic crisis in 2008 that gave them a win McKay received his respective golden statuette for Best Adapted Screenplay of that year and paved the way for another critical and oscareable success such as “The Vice President: Beyond Power” in 2018.

All this is to put in context the recommendation of one of the best comedies of the year that since its world premiere on Netflix last Friday, December 24, “No Miren Arriba” (“Don´t Look Up”), a brilliant satire that is like a cocktail of all that previous experience of McKay in the genre that has generated the same polarization among those who have seen it as the one reflected in its plot since, although it is a fiction (including science fiction) based as there is anticipated from its beginning in facts that could be real about the discovery of a doctor (Jennifer Lawrence) and a scientist (Leonardo DiCaprio) of a comet that is aimed at destroying the Earth and its media and political tour to avoid it.

The film, as happened in the previous McKay films, managed to reunite not only the mentioned Oscar winners Lawrence and DiCaprio but also the first actress Meryl Streep as a president who is like the female version of Donald Trump; Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), who is like a fusion of powerful businessmen like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg and Cate Blanchett, as the representative of the current media who care more about making a show on a news program than reporting with hard data to viewers, among others.

Applauded by many, but also criticized by others who consider it from boring to “gacha”, personally what I can affirm is that it is a satirical mirror of the current reality that in our own country is distorted every morning when weighing more electoral triumphs on the common welfare demeriting academics and scientists and hiding the truth with fake news.

