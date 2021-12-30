Don’t look up ‘: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s salaries generate controversy in Hollywood

Even if ‘Don’t look up‘has become the film of the moment, the super production of Netflix it has not been able to get rid of the controversy.

Photo: Netflix

The headband starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence divided opinions due to the salary difference between the actors despite having a very similar role.

According to various portals, the protagonist of ‘Titanic‘was the one who got the biggest check in the cast, once again opening the discussion about the wage gapl that exists in the film industry.

Barely in november this year, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about it and mentioned that this would happen, however, the discussion occurred after the launch of the film.

Photo: Archive

The debate centers on whether wages They are fair taking into account the character weight and his screen time or if this is due to a gender issue.

How much did Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence earn for ‘Don’t Look Up?

According to a report published in recent days by Variety, it was detailed that Leonardo Dicaprio He received $ 30 million by film, while the actress won $ 25 million, a 20% less than the actor.

Why did Leonardo DiCaprio earn more than Jennifer Lawrence?

In an interview for Vanity fair, the same Jennifer Lawrence mentioned that margin between salaries from both is mainly due to DiCaprio’s experience and what his name can generate at the box office.

An investigation carried out by the labor economist John Heywood, reveals that actresses in hollywood earn an average of $ 1 million less per project, that their male colleagues when they play similar roles.