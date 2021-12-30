Don’t Look Above: All About Jonah Hill’s Fake Richard Mille And Timothée Chalamet’s Obsession With The Mullet Haircut

Over the course of the movie, as Dr. Mindy turns his initial warnings about the comet into fame, his wardrobe becomes more television: “I had to start off looking really bad, because for me to have an arc where I would land on television as a representative of the White House during this crisis, there had to be space so that little by little I had a makeover“says Matheson,” so Leo finally starts to change. First he shaves his beard a bit, then he starts wearing Canali and Brunello Cucinelli suits. Even then he puts on a Valentino tuxedo. Then he realizes that he has to go home and that is when he begins to wear his old clothes again. The moment you go home, you get rid of all the trimmings from that artificial paper and go back to your original look. Get back to who you were, and get real again“.

Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean

Hill has described her character, a senior White House official walking the aisles with a Hermès Birkin bag, as “What if the Fyre Festival was a person and that person had power in the White House?” So how do you bring that to life through clothing? Hill had many ideas.

“Of course, Jonah is an expert in style“says Matheson,” Jonah loves fashion. And everything Jonah wears was custom made. Their shirts were made to measure. His suits were made by Mr. Kim, a tailor from Los Angeles who is probably one of the best tailors in the world. “

Hill and Matheson understood that their character must be obsessed with the logo. “I wanted to show how superficial his character was,” says Matheson. “That his character was full of bravado and that he was ultimately a very shallow person.” That principle influenced the wardrobe. “So he wears Ferragamo: the shoes with the Gancini buckle logo and the belt with the Gancini buckle logo. We had to add an element of obsessive vulgarity with the designer logo. And his ties, he wears something from Hermès, something from Zegna, something from Armani. “

As for many of the actors, Hill’s costume search process was a collaborative effort Between him and Matheson: “It was Jonah’s idea to wear Chrome Hearts rings,” he says, “because he was renting a house in Malibu from the owner of Chrome Heart. And then it was Jonah’s idea to wear the Chrome Hearts. Richard Mille RM52-01 Skull Tourbillon, and of course, here the problems began “.

The problem Matheson refers to is that the movie clock is obviously fake. The day the trailer was released, watch enthusiasts immediately pointed out that Hill’s Richard Mille was a replica: “It’s not a problem to get one of those [relojes]. The problem is that our watch is stolen during filming. I think those watches are worth over $ 600,000. ”Although the watchmaking world was unimpressed, the authenticity (or lack thereof) of the piece didn’t bother Matheson or Hill: “Actually, I love that it’s fake.”says Mathson. “He’s the kind of person who appears to be wearing a $ 600,000 Richard Mille watch, but is actually wearing a fake one. I find it hilarious.”