Do they do it again? The Simpsons predict a new confinement in 2022

The Simpsons have managed to catch the attention of millions of people around the world. With more than 30 seasons on the air and some 700 episodes they have proven their success.

Of course, the family of The Simpson She is not only famous for filling her fans with humor, but also for her predictions that they have made in different scenes of the hit series.

Among the predictions that The Simpsons have made are: the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001, the triumph of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential elections and the appearance of the pandemic.

They have also made predictions about things that will happen in entertainment and sports; For example, they were right with the participation of Katy Perry in the Super Bowl or the injury of Neymar in the 2014 World Cup.

It should not be forgotten that they were also correct that the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was going to occupy a political position or that Tom Hanks was going to be a spokesman for the United States government.

Are the Simpsons doing it again?

One of the predictions of The Simpson That could happen in 2022 are the final of the World Cup that would be between Brazil VS Spain.

According to the famous Springfield family, the Brazilian team will be the champion, as they anticipated that Brazil could receive help from the referee to win the World Cup in Qatar.

The hit series The Simpsons also predicted a new lockdown stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. In the same way, they anticipated that the end of the health emergency is still far away.

Remember that two decades ago The Simpsons predicted that a virus from China would be very dangerous for humans.