Do banks WORK on December 31 and January 1 for New Years 2022? | SCHEDULE

The December 31st, the last day of the calendar and that marks the arrival of the New Year, a celebration that in Mexico becomes one of the most important for this reason, thousands of companies grant the day as a holiday to their employees, to receive the January 1, 2022 with all the energy but what banks they work those days ?, here we tell you.

Mexicans want to have access to their money at all times, so this type of date is decisive when choosing a bank to store our money. This does not go unnoticed by the national bank that seeks to provide a schedule comfortable for financial operations.

That is why it is important to know how they work the banks the holidays and the dates that are considered important for our uses and customs.

In Mexico there are 49 banks in operation, until last year there were 50 but one of the banks lost its registration, of those 49 banks there are 7 that lead the market and are the ones that set the pace of the national bank, all the institutions obey the rules of the National Commission Banking and Securities.

Do banks WORK on December 31 and January 1 for New Years 2022?

According to the National Banking and Securities Commission, the banks of Mexico they work normally on December 31st, because this day is not considered a holiday.

However, on Saturday, January 1, the Mexicans no They will be able to go to the country’s banks, including those that operate on weekends and are located in shopping malls.

Remember that you can use the mobile applications of the banks to dispose of your money if you find yourself in an emergency.

SCHEDULE