Director of photography for John Wick 4 on Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen and the action

While you may not know Dan Laustsenname, you’ve definitely seen his work. As a cinematographer for films like Imitate, Brotherhood of the Wolf, Crimson peak, The shape of water, John Wick: Chapter 2, Y John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (just to name a few), Laustsen has displayed a great eye behind the camera, helping many filmmakers bring their vision to life. With Laustsen’s latest work, Nightmare alley, now in theaters, I recently did an extensive interview with him on how to make film noir with Guillermo del Toro, which will be online later this week. However, to advance the next conversation, here is an excerpt from that interview with Laustsen about working at the John wick movies with director Chad stahelski and his next collaboration in the room John wick film.

John wick 4 Filming wrapped up last month, but Lionsgate pushed back the release date to March 24, 2023. While not much is known about the story, we do know that John wick 4 it will be an international affair. We previously revealed that the next Wick movie will take the skilled killer to Berlin and Paris, as well as New York City and Japan.

John wick 4 you will also see the return of Ian McShaneWinston and Lance ReddickCharon Shamier anderson, bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott adkins, Y Clancy Brown all have been added to the cast. Legend of martial arts Donnie yen He will also play the character Caine, described as an old friend of Wick who shares the same enemies as the titular killer. Yen previously told us that we will do John wick 4 And working with Reeves has been his favorite Hollywood experience.



During my interview with Laustsen, he talked about how he first got involved in John wick how Stahelski told him we wanted to film John Wick: Chapter 2 like a Bernardo Bertolucci movie, but with a lot of action, what it was like to film 18 weeks of night shootings in John wick 4, and what that meant for the cast and crew, why does he shoot John wick with wide angle lenses, how much work was required to figure out how to film the great motorcycle chase in John Wick: Chapter 3, how the fourth movie will open up the world of John wick, why he loves working with Reeves and Yen, and more.

If you are a fan of the John wick movies and want to hear what it’s like behind the scenes trying to bring these movies to life, hit play in the video above. I’ve also listed exactly what Dan Laustsen is talking about below. Look for my full interview with Laustsen on Friday.

Dan Laustsen

What has it been like working with Chad Stahelski on the John wick films?

How he got involved in the movies.

How Stahelski told him he wanted to shoot John wick 2 like a Bertolucci movie with a lot of action.

Why he wants to film the scenes broadly so that you can really see Reeves doing his own action.

How they filmed 18 weeks of night shoots John wick 4 and what that really means.

What can you joke about what they wanted to do while filming in Berlin and Paris?

The challenges of filming in Europe.

How the fourth movie will open the John wick world.

What’s it like to work on the big action scenes that people love?

What was it like trying to film the great motorcycle chase on the bridge in John wick 3.

How John wick 4 has a limited second drive compared to John wick 3.

What was it like working with Donnie Yen on John wick 4?



Image via Lionsgate





