Denzel Washington, and Frances McDormand

His hair is gray. Your nerves are wearing thin. The Macbeth from Denzel Washington He is a man whose time is literally running out, even before he meets those witches.

At 66, Washington is certainly on the older end of the spectrum of Macbeth imaginable. But it makes wonderful sense: in “The Tragedy of Macbeth“(” The tragedy of Macbeth”), Brilliantly conceived and executed by director Joel Coen, we face a man who knows to the bone – those aching bones – that the witches’ prophecy has given him one last chance to be what he wants; no, it deserves! King of Scotland.

For a actor with Washington’s unique abilities, not to mention his flair for Shakespearean prose, Macbeth it would be a good role at any age. But there is something wonderful about the fact that it took so long, with all the experience and seasoning that Washington now brings. Still, it’s not just a matter of interpreting it at the right time.

Regardless of how cursed or unfortunate the so-called “Scottish play” is in the theater tradition, the stars seem to have aligned. First, the movie stars: Frances McDormand, as Lady Macbeth, she is a perfect match in age (64) and in every sense, adding her trademark insightful urgency – and icy stares – to an often caricatured role. And man, these two do look good together. Perhaps it is true, as someone said, that Macbeth they have the only good marriage in Shakespeare, although the bar is not very high. (The love of those teenagers, Romeo and Juliet, was too very short).

Completing the dream trio is Coen (the husband of McDormand, for the first time directing alone without his brother Ethan), creating an austere and chilling yet beautiful and elegant cinematic universe. It is a black and white world full of shadows and haze: a chiaroscuro vision that seems half real, half fantasy.

Designer Stefan Dechant’s studio-built set is populated by brutalist-type structures, high walls, long corridors, grand staircases, dirt roads outside. The key feeling is emptiness – there seems to be hardly a fixture around, save for swords, which do their vicious work. It feels vaguely medieval but disconnected from a specific period. Most surprisingly, Coen and excellent cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel present a film literally wrapped in a box, in what they call an academy ratio square frame.

Befitting the shortest bard tragedy (albeit with a long list of the most disgusting murders), Coen’s film is less than two hours long. We begin, as we should, with the three witches and the ominous dialogue “what is beautiful is ugly and what is fair is unfair”, that is, not everything is what it seems, an understatement of Shakespearean proportions. In a tremendous creative decision, Coen offers us a single actress, the wonderful veteran Kathryn Hunter, as a contortionist who changes shape and transforms at will into three identical figures.

Despite some judicious cuts, the language is preserved and the story is, of course, the same: after the witches prophesy that Macbeth will become king, he decides, driven by the love of his wife (“When you dare you were a man”), to accelerate the process by assassinating the beloved King Duncan (an excellent Brendan Gleeson).

The Macbeth Washington, who often speaks quietly, even in a whisper, is plagued by indecision beforehand. What if we fail, ask. “Did we fail?”, Replies his wife, but in reading McDormand that’s essentially, “Look at us, what the hell do we have to lose?”

And so the bloody cycle begins. East “MacbethIt is as always about politics, power and the corrosive effects of ambition. However, these are not sociopaths. It feels more about mediocrity, and the despair it brings, than monstrosity.

The talent here goes beyond actors protagonists. Corey Hawkins, prominent in almost everything he does, has a dazzling presence like the noble Macduff, who has the distinction of killing Macbeth (the sword fight does not disappoint) once you warn him that he was “prematurely ripped” from his mother’s womb – very bad news if you are Macbeth. As Macduff’s doomed wife, Moses Ingram makes the most of his one scene.

Washington, who played Shakespeare on stage numerous times (and on screen in 1993), recently said that it is “where I started and where I want to end.” As a student at Fordham University, he played Othello, a role for which he prepared by listening to recordings of Laurence Olivier in the library.

When he talks about finishing, one hopes he is not referring to soon. After all, King Lear waits, right, Mr. Washington?

But as for your Macbeth, is McDormand who perhaps said it best when asked recently about the selection of the actor for the role. “You do not make lists for the Macbeth of a generation, ”said the actress. “One is born, and then they interpret it.”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”, A premiere of A24 that hits theaters on December 25 and Apple TV + on January 14, is rated PG-13 (advising parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) from the Film Association of United States (MPAA) “for violence.” Duration: 105 minutes. Four stars out of four.