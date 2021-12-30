Deficiencies and mistreatment in the Health Center forced them to migrate to traditional medicine in Amealco

QUERÉTARO, Qro., December 29, 2021.- Deputy Yasmín Albellán Hernández, president of the Indigenous Affairs Commission of the 60th local Legislature, argued that the inhabitants of Amealco complain of deficiencies and mistreatment in the Health Center of the municipality.

The remoteness of any other hospital prevents the inhabitants of indigenous communities from receiving medical attention and, therefore, forces them to return to their homes without having been treated by qualified personnel, which leads them to self-prescribe with traditional medicine.

Among the complaints he has received, he mentioned that when they go to the Health Center they find very poor care, because the inhabitants of indigenous communities are ordered to sit for a long time waiting for service and after that they are only told to return better their houses.

The impact is broad, since the Health Center serves 4 indigenous communities.

“Those who are there also treat us very badly, they tell them that there is no medicine,“ sit there; no, you’d better go home now, ”he declared.

He considered that the complaints had grown since the Seguro Popular scheme ended and the state government refused to sign an agreement with the federal government to operate the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi).

He announced that he will try to establish a direct meeting with the head of the State Secretariat of Health to expose the situation through which the inhabitants of Amealco are going, in search of a solution.