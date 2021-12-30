Cruz Azul seeks exchange with Boca Juniors for Pavón

Blue Cross He does not want to lose another player, without taking advantage of him. That is why they would be looking for an exchange with Boca Juniors, to specify the output of Pol Fernandez of the club.

The Machine has added to its ranks players like Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga Y Christian Tabó. They will also try to sign

Erik Lira

, from Pumas.

It might interest you: The champion Cruz Azul is being dismantled



Exclusive with Efraín Juárez, MLS champion

The exchange between Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors

Up to now, Blue Cross he has done a complete clean on his template. They have made exits like those of Orbelín Pineda, Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Roberto Alvarado and they are about to lose Jonathan Rodriguez, who will emigrate to soccer from Saudi Arabia.

The next loss they could have would be that of Pol Fernandez. The player does not enter into the plans of the Machine and that is why they would seek an exchange with Boca Juniors to give it out.

According to information from MedioTiempo, the intention of Blue Cross is to make an exchange for Cristian Pavon. The Argentine winger, who once played in the Galaxy of the United States Major League Soccer, seems to be uncomfortable in Boca Juniors.

EFE

The same source indicates that the celestial directive has already established communication with the Boca Juniors, because they expect the arrival of Pavón supplants the output of Jonathan Rodriguez. The ‘Cabecita’ will go to Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia.

Cristian Pavón’s numbers

After passing through the Galaxy, Cristian Pavon he or she returned to Boca Juniors and in the last season he played a total of 32 games, in which he scored four goals and gave six assists. The ‘xeneizes’ disputed the local league, the Cup tournament and the Libertadores Cup. In the United States there were 35 meetings with 14 annotations and nine goal passes, numbers that have attracted the attention of Blue Cross.

It might interest you: Charly Rodríguez’s message that inspires Cruz Azul

