Cruz Azul puts the radar on the Chilean central Nicolás Díaz who is currently active in Mazatlán

The departure of Alexis Peña, added to the casualties of Jaiber Jiménez and Josué Reyes, They caused the Cruz Azul board of directors to go headlong in search of a central defender for the 2022 Clausura tournament of Liga MX. National or foreign, but Juan Reynoso needed a defender for the upcoming competition.

There are several names that have been polled, but The requirement was only one: that he also have experience in Liga MX, or at least in international tournaments. Unai Bilbao (Atlético de San Luis) and Alexis Duarte (Cerro Porteño) passed under the Machine’s radar. However, both have already been discarded.

Nowadays, The Cruz Azul board of directors set their eyes on a Chilean central who plays for Mazatlán, who is a regular in the calls of Martín Lasarte in La Roja, and whose older brother is one of the most prominent defenders in America for his performance in River Plate. It is about Nicolás Díaz.

The defender can also do his parts as a left back, which fulfills another of Reynoso’s requests: that his players be multifunctional. In 2021 he added minutes in two matches of the Chilean National Team: the 3-1 defeat against Colombia and the 3-0 victory over Venezuela, in qualifiers.

As revealed by journalist David Espinosa from Fox Sports, “with the mission ‘central defense’, in Mazatlán they are open to listening to offers for the Chilean Nico Díaz and they would not prevent his departure if a good offer arrives. The Machine has had it on the radar and it would be considered as one of the options “. Would you like your transfer to Cruz Azul?