Cruz Azul prepares joint presentation of Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Carlos Rodríguez

The Cruz Azul board is still looking to shore up the squad with a central defender, defensive midfielder and forward

Thousands of Cruz Azul fans are wondering on social media why Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga have not been officially announced as new players for the team, which has caused unease in the celestial followers.

Sources told ESPN that the main reason is because the board wants to introduce Antuna and Mayorga to the club with Christian Tabó, the first and only reinforcement made official so far by Cruz Azul, as well as Carlos Rodriguez, who this Wednesday said goodbye to his teammates from Monterrey and would travel to Mexico City between Thursday and Friday to finalize the terms of his new four-year contract with La Maquina, in the exchange that he sends to Luis Romo Rayados and that ESPN anticipated last Thursday and confirmed this week.

Cruz Azul focuses this week on closing the South American central defender it seeks, as well as a Mexican containment midfielder to continue reinforcing a squad that already has 11 casualties considering the departures this week of Roberto Alvarado, already made official by Chivas; Romo, who will go to Monterrey, and Jonathan Rodríguez, a new Al-Nassr player from the Saudi First Division, all operations confirmed by ESPN.

Once Tabó, Antuna, Mayorga and Rodríguez can be announced and formally presented, as well as signing the South American center-back and the Mexican containment that are already in the portfolio, the board will be given the task of looking for the forward to replace the “Cabecita ”Rodríguez for 2022.

The directive analyzes the amount of the fine for Angulo

The Ecuadorian forward Bryan Angulo was absent without permission from the training sessions on Sunday and Monday at La Noria, as well as the preparation match on Tuesday against Puebla, which is why he will receive a heavy fine economic and also a sports sanction by the coaching staff.

But nevertheless, The board is still analyzing the amount of the sanction for “Cuco” Angulo, who will be sent to the stands at least one game by coach Juan Reynoso at the beginning of the Clausura 2022.