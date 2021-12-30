Cruz Azul negotiates exchange with Boca Jrs for Pavón with Fernández

Abigail parra

12.29.2021 22:13:32





In Blue Cross the idea of ​​exchanges seems to be a good outlet for arm the squad with a view to 2022. Another exchange that would be preparing is one with Boca Juniors, the Argentine team that seeks to vindicate itself in its country.

Álvaro Dávila, sports president of La Maquina, has already established communication with the board of directors led by Juan Román Riquelme, vice president of the xeneize team for the interest of seize the services of 25-year-old striker Cristian Pavón to fill the free space left by the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez.

This is where the exchange would come in, Half time was able to confirm with people close to Pol Fernandez that in said negotiation They have been considered, considering the relationship between the footballer and the team.

Interestingly, both Pol and Pavón have their respective contracts with Cruz Azul and Boca with a validity for next summer, so that negotiations should start on this winter market for the renovations, however, neither of the two have had those approaches with their institutions.

For the moment, Fernández’s circle analyzes the possibility that the cement team raised him to return with Boca after his time at the club after Riquelme himself took him to the South American team.