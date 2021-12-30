Cruz Azul has ‘ok’ from Cristian Pavón and will negotiate with Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors asks for $ 5 million for Cristian Pavón, Cruz Azul opened negotiations with $ 3 million; the player ends contract in six months

Cruz Azul is very close to completely tying up Argentine Cristian Pavón, who has already said yes to the ‘Machine’ to play with them in the next semester And now the celestial must come to an agreement with Boca Juniors to close the incorporation of the South American.

Sources told ESPN that Pavón is enthusiastic about the idea of ​​playing in Mexico and more in a big team in Liga MX. The ‘Kichán’ wants to regain his best form and considers that Mexican soccer would be very good for him because he considers that it is an open, offensive league, so that he can show his qualities.

Cristian Pavon EFE

The same source pointed out that at this moment Boca Juniors would be asking 5 million dollars for the pass of its player while Cruz Azul is putting 3 million dollars on the table to open the negotiations.; The Mexican club could take advantage of the fact that Pavon only has 6 more months of contract with the Xeneizes and if they do not sell him now he will leave for free in the summer of 2022, so that president Juan Roman Riquelme could agree to let the player go in a lower price than what they are asking for at the moment.

In South America it is speculated that Boca is interested in including ‘ Pol ‘Fernandez as part of the negotiation for Pavón , this situation has not been carried out so far, but it is an option that is not ruled out because the player has not wanted to renew with Cruz Azul and the ‘Machine’ would not frown on his departure, so it is a door that they intend to keep open.

At the moment Cruz Azul is waiting to be able to reach a good port with Boca Juniors and with Kichán so that it is the sixth reinforcement of the club after the incorporation of Christian Tabó, Uriel antuna, Alejandro mayorga, Carlos Rodriguez Y Erik Lira.