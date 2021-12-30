Cruz Azul bets on the domestic market and youth footballers for the renewal of its squad

The Machine was reinforced with young Mexican players, with a tour in Liga MX clubs and who do not exceed 24 years of age

Blue Cross he bet in the winter market for Liga MX players and relied on the good eye of Juan Reynoso to prop up the squad with young elements that little by little were consolidated in Mexican football.

The celestial have let out key elements of the ninth star and have five reinforcements tied for the Clausura 2022, of which three are already officially confirmed, while the other two are only a matter of time before they make their arrivals official. .

The renewal of Cruz Azul is led by young players with experience in Liga MX. Imago7

In the first instance, Christian Tabó arrived as a forward and in the place of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, who is soon to go out to Arab football. Tested in Atlas and Puebla, Tabó, 28, is one of the oldest reinforcements, even though he is still very young.

In second instance, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga they arrived in the exchange for Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado. The ‘Brujo’, who works as a winger, is 24 years old and showed in Chivas what he can do with his speed and technique.

For his part, Mayorga, also 24 years old, is going for his third big team after he was also on loan at Pumas. The Mexican is a left back and in addition to his speed on attack, he has a good defensive run.

The fourth reinforcement is Carlos Rodríguez, who will arrive from Monterrey instead of Luis Romo to contain the Reynoso team. ‘Charly’, as he is known, also well 24 years old and has been key in the Rayados squad, a situation that led him to the national team.

Finally, Erik Lira is the last piece of the celestial puzzle, and that is that the Mexican containment is 21 years old and comes from Pumas. Although he barely made his debut in 2020, he quickly earned a place in the auriazul team and was already praised by Gerardo Martino, national coach, and who follows him as one of the future prospects for Tricolor.

In addition, Antuna and Rodríguez have experience in senior selection and were part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, an experience that helped them personally to raise their level of play.

These elements are joined by young players that the Machine has such as Santiago Giménez, 20, Sebastián Jurado, 24, and homegrown players like Rodrigo Huescas, 18, who is one of the most important prospects in the lower divisions. of the Machine.