Cristiano Ronaldo’s failure and goal against Burnley

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make a difference in England. The Portuguese striker had an incredible failure in the match between him Manchester United and the Burnley inside of Premier league, but then he made up for it with a goal.

In England several rumors have arisen about the negative impact, according to different media, that the Portuguese has had on the Manchester United. However, he remains one of the team’s starters because of the level he has shown.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s failure

They ran the first minutes of the match played at Old Trafford, when Cristiano Ronaldo He had a failure of not believing, taking into account the qualities that the Lusitanian has shown when he is in front of the goal.

‘CR7‘He received deep on the left, he entered the area alone with a controlled ball and before the goalkeeper came out he had to define but he did it with great power, sending the ball over the goal.

The reaction of the fans said it all. They couldn’t believe that someone with the quality of Cristiano Ronaldo that action would have failed. It is not something normal in one of those that has been characterized among the best in the world. Fortunately for the Portuguese, minutes later Scott McTominay would open the score in favor of the ‘Red devils‘, with an assistance from him.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers

The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo it has been practically immediate. The Portuguese has been able to take advantage of the minutes and opportunities he has, as he is one of the top scorers of the ‘Net Devils‘.

In the Premier league has scored seven goals in 14 games, even before the clash against him Burnley, while in the Champions where he has been most successful, converting six goals in five games. Cristiano Ronaldo He was not called up in the last game against Young Boys, because they were already classified.

