CR7 provokes ‘war’ in India over statue: ‘Remove the Portuguese’

So great is the Commander that even social conflicts are capable of provoking with his simple image. It may sound silly, but in the province of Goa, in India, unveiled a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo that has caused serious differences between rulers and settlers, with public demonstrations for them to withdraw it.

This Wednesday, the leader of the Goa region held a formal ceremony to present the statue of CR7 as “a source of inspiration for young people” so that they practice sports and get away from bad habits, but the conflict with the inhabitants goes through political and social issues.

India loves Cristiano Ronaldo. It is hoped that the statue made in his honor and unveiled in Goa, will be an inspiration for young people and that they will make football grow in the country.

The statue of Cristiano in India, an ‘insult’

Goa was a Portuguese colony that precisely on December 29 celebrated the 60th anniversary of its independence, so the Cristiano Ronaldo’s sculpture was taken as an “insult” to the commemoration and sovereignty of this Indian province.

“I am very disappointed to hear that they have erected a statue dedicated to Ronaldo, a Portuguese foreigner. Let’s learn to be proud of our icons, like Samir Naik and Bruno Coutinho, “a resident assured the IANS news agency.

“Erecting a statue of a Portuguese footballer this year with our independence it is sacrilege. We condemn this act“said an activist to the same medium.

The ‘misshapen’ bust of CR7 in Madeira

When tributes and recognitions for Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro it is, it is impossible to ignore that bust created by the sculptor Emanuel Santos in 2017 and that went around the world for his null resemblance to the footballer.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Cristiano Ronaldo to find out what he thought and he told me that he liked it. He simply asked to change some excessively marked wrinkles that made him look older and have them removed to look smoother and younger,” explained the author in that year before the constant mockery on social networks.