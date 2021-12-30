Citizen Kane, based in part on a true story. – Update Mexico

One of the great mysteries of cinema is the meaning of the word (or name) Rosebud in Citizen Kane (same that is clarified when watching the tape). Is Rosebud the reason for the story to unfold. Orson Welles’s film is considered one of the most important in the United States, although fame came late. Citizen Kane, based partly on real events, he ran into someone who shouldn’t have.

Orson Welles was called one of the great movie prodigies of his generation; The filmmaker was inventive and overly creative, which sometimes brought him serious problems, as when he did the story of War of the Worlds, through the radio, which got out of control when a large part of the public believed that it was a real invasion. Another point of conflict that almost ended his career was the creation of the film we are talking about today.

Charles Foster Kane, is the editor and owner of an important newspaper, The Inquirer ”, from the beginning of the 20th century. It grows to become an empire. At that time, the greatest media power was that of the newspapers. The radio would follow him some time later.

Several businessmen consolidated empires thanks to the printed medium, such as Joseph Pulitzer, owner of The New York World, and Williams Randolph Hearst, owner of the New York Journal. The fierce competition between the two gave rise to the term “yellow journalism”, due to the sensationalism with which they promoted their publications; they attracted the reader through curiosity. The term is said to be created based on the first American comic book character, The Yellow Kid, who appeared in both newspapers.

Citizen Kane takes many aspects considered hearsay, but with a solid foundation in reality, around these two characters and creates Charles Foster Kane. The film is based more on the person of Hearst, to whom this did not seem like the idea.

Hearst sought to boycott the film’s production from its inception, when it was in preparation. Welles didn’t mind and went on. When the film was released, Hearst prohibited any mention in any of his newspapers. In addition, Welles was blacklisted and virtually all doors were closed on him.

Thanks to the boycott, Citizen Kane it had a terrible reception and was shown in very few theaters, which did so under the threat of repercussions from Hearst. Despite this, the film was nominated for the Oscars. Obviously, the production could not be promoted in a traditional way, with advertisements in newspapers or radio.

Critics gave Welles’s debut film high marks and it had 9 Oscar nominations, but it only won Best Original Screenplay, possibly due to Hearst’s influence. The film was canned and had an inevitable resurgence in popularity a few years later. From that moment, his popularity was on the rise. At various times, Citizen Kane it has come to be considered the best film in the United States. Obviously, this is subject to interpretation.

The film is advanced for its time, both in its visual language and in its techniques and production. Welles’s performance is a great point in his favor, as he manages to capture a character – during various stages of his life – with nuances and great depth. And it is that Welles not only co-wrote (or contributed ideas), but also directed and acted in the leading role. It’s hard to imagine another actor achieving the same result.

The lighting and camera movement is highly proactive and innovative; It is a commercial film with a lot of art cinema. Mention deserves the great costume and makeup work, as it gives Wells and other actors the comfort to act, as well as credibility with the audience. The young Kane is just as compelling as the adult Kane.

The photography was carried out by Greg Toland and it is very dynamic; At the request of Wells, he has a great variety of camera points of view, placing it at different heights, forcing to show things that were not seen in the films, such as the ceilings of the sets.

The narrative is through memories (or flashbacks), in a non-linear way, which has been an attractive resource for various filmmakers. It is also an account of the facts through other witnesses, which gives subjectivity. Starting at the end, you have to put together pieces of the puzzle and get more directly involved in the story.

That is another quality, the attraction Kane that he generates about his audience, leading him to deduce facts, create hypotheses and generate empathy with his characters, especially with the main character, which is difficult at times, since he is a person with defects and it is almost inevitable to make a judgment about his acts.

The story within Citizen Kane It is as interesting as the one that happened outside of celluloid, very bitter for Welles; the latter has been diluted with the passage of time, although at times it reappears. For example, Netflix produced the film in 2020 Mank, played by another great of the cinema of the north country, Gary Oldman.

Mank, which I recommend you to see, is in black and white and is based on the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, as part of the creation of the libretto for Citizen Kane, because for years there has been a dispute over the authorship of the script. Mank It was directed by David Fincher and also featured performances by the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Tom Burke as Orson Welles.

For its part, Citizen Kane It was released on September 5, 1941 in the United States. He turns 80 in 2021.