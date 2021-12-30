Cinema – In 2021 the country was a good destination for international filming

This 2021 has continued with the production of international audiovisuals, in an activity that has generated great benefits for the local economy.

This is what the General Directorate of Cinema (DGCINE) has reported in its statistics report for the year that is almost coming to an end. “This has been an extraordinary year and the results are there. National and international productions have injected more than 15 billion pesos into the economy ”, declared Marianna Vargas, Director General of Cinema.

Of that figure, four series, two Realitys and six fiction feature films make up this list of 10 international productions that applied to benefit from article 39 of the Cinema Law, contributed RD $ 12,938,522,631.11, as detailed in the report, published on the website of the DGCINE.

“This has given us great opportunities to create jobs and boost sectors such as hotels, food and beverages, transportation, construction, among others,” added Vargas.

At the beginning of the year several Hollywood stars caused a stir in the different places where they came to shoot movies. Among them, Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu (Chang Chi), in “Arthur The King”; Jennifer López and Josh Duhamel, in “Shotgun Wedding”; Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock, in “The Lost City”, which presented a trailer a few days ago; or Michael Fassbender, in “The Killer”, directed by David Fincher.

Also “Old”, by M. Night Shyamalan, with Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie and Rufus Sewel, and that although it was shot in 2020, had its premiere this year and was seen by more than 8 million people.