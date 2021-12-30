Church and Italian city end lawsuit with Vivaldi, after 300 years

The Catholic Church and the city of Ferrara, in the north of Italy, they made peace on Thursday with Antonio Vivaldi almost 300 years after the city’s archbishop effectively canceled the staging of one of his operas, which put the famed Baroque composer in debt during his last years in exile.

The Archbishop of Ferrara, Giancarlo Perego, attended the opening ceremony of “Il Farnace” by Vivaldi at the municipal public theater, a decision that the artistic director of the theater described as a “wonderful gesture” that helps to heal the past and highlight one of Vivaldi’s lesser known works.

“We want to give back to Vivaldi what was taken from him here in Ferrara,” Marcello Corvino told The Associated Press before the premiere of “Il Farnace,” which tells the story of the tragic dynasty of King Farnaces II.



Premiere of “Il Farnace”. Photo: Marco Caselli Nirmal / Fondazione Teatro Comunale di Ferrara via AP

According to historians, in the late 1730s the Cardinal of Ferrara Tommaso Ruffo expelled Vivaldi from the city because Vivaldi, a Catholic priest, had stopped celebrating Mass and was said to be in a relationship with one of its singers, Anna Giro. . In practice, the decision meant the cancellation at the carnival of 1739 of a production of “Il Farnace” by Vivaldi, which was already enjoying success in Italy and abroad.

In reality, Vivaldi did not celebrate mass because he had suffered from respiratory problems for a long time and his relationship with Giro was like that of any composer with his lead singer, while Giro also served as a kind of nurse to the sick composer.

The cancellation resulted in financial disaster for Vivaldi, Corvino said, as he had paid for the production himself in advance and was going through a period of decline as his instrumental works had ceased to be popular.

Vivaldi ended up in debt and died in 1741 in Vienna. Only after his manuscripts were recovered did he gain posthumous fame for “The Four Seasons” and other concerts.

