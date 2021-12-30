Chris Hemsworth shows how he bathes in the ice without any clothes

These last months of the year Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky They have not stopped traveling as a family. Just a month ago we saw how they returned to Spain shortly after take a trip to Prague, in the Czech Republic.

Now, they have returned to pack their bags for a Christmas trip and go with the family to enjoy a few days in the snow. On this occasion, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their children have not been alone, as they have also been accompanied by Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, who gets along wonderfully with his sister-in-law.

“Merry Christmas“Said the actress opening her photo album and showing some of the images of this incredible journey. However, one photo that has pleasantly surprised us has been that of Chris Hemsworth bathing on the ice without any clothes on.

“Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022“, says in the message that accompanies the photograph.

We have also seen his brother Liam lying on the snow, but this time in his ski suit: “Merry Christmas from one mountain shredder to another. “

…

It sure interests you …

The video of Chris Hemsworth singing at the top of his lungs for Taika Waititi’s birthday