Chris Hemsworth dives into the snow in a swimsuit

“Bathing in the ice is already out of date, now it is about doing it in the snow by 2022”, with these words Elsa Pataky’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, wanted to challenge his followers so that in the next year that is about to begin, they do like him and ‘take a bath’ in the snow challenging the low temperatures typical of Christmas. Quite a feat with which the protagonist of ‘Thor’ seems not to feel pain according to the gesture he makes with his face in the image and despite having a reddened chest from the cold. What there is no doubt is that the Hemsworth-Pataky family is having a great time this Christmas on their trip to the mountains as we are seeing thanks to the images that the couple of actors are sharing with their followers. Do you want to see Chris Hemsworth out in the snow in a swimsuit? Hit play and don’t miss it!

