Chivas thrashed Necaxa with both Alvarado in his debut with the Flock

Roberto Alvarado had a dream debut, as he collaborated with a goal so that the Chivas will defeat 4-0 at Necaxa at Victoria Stadium, in which it was his last preparation match for the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX.

The Sacred Flock He is excited about all his followers, since he closed the preseason with perfect numbers, previously he beat the Caimanes de Colima 8-0 and the Mineros de Zacatecas 3-1.

Marcelo Michel Leaño He wanted to see his new reinforcement, so the ‘Piojo’ appeared in the 11th title and played 62 minutes.

At 28 ‘, Jesús Sánchez sent a good cross from the far right of the court so that César Huerta opened the scoring in Aguascalientes.

In minute 46 ‘, Ronaldo Cisneros made a great individual move and assisted Roberto Alvarado to make his debut in the red-and-white shirt. The former Cruz Azul player arrived with a good rhythm and promises to bring joy to the Guadalajara fans.

At 52 ‘, Fernando Beltrán found the ball after a rebound that Edgar Hernández gave and in this way made it 3-0 partial.

The rebellious youth were also present. In minute 78, Jonathan Parra drove the ball down the left wing, entered the area and with a powerful shot put the final 4-0. The U-20 striker left good impressions and dreams of reaching the First Division.

On Day 1 of the 2022 Clausura of the MX League, Chivas will face Mazatlán FC at the Akron Stadium, while Necaxa will face the Braves at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

