Chinese New Year 2022: know which celebrities share your same sign and animal in the Chinese horoscope atmp eint | Shows

The Chinese horoscope It is one of the astrology boards most consulted by believers. Its dynamic is contrary to the western one: while in the stars of the zodiac the sign is fixed, every 12 years the animals repeat themselves in the East. For him Chinese New Year 2022, for example, the cycle will be of the tiger.

In the following note we share what are the Famous that they can have an essential encounter with you, of pure energies and characteristics in common. This guide aims to expose the similarities between recognized types in their field and the coincidences in attitudes and hobbies.

When is Chinese New Year 2022?

The Chinese New Year is scheduled to be on February 1, 2022. On that date, the traditional Chinese celebrations will take place on Calle Capón, in Lima. The tribute will be bombastic and will occupy the entire street.

What are the 12 animals of the Chinese horoscope?

In the Chinese Horoscope there are 12 cycles of animals: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. Next, we specify which animal of the Chinese horoscope you are based on the year in which you were born.

Rat : 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020

Ox : 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021

Tiger : 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022

Rabbit : 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023

Dragon : 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024

Snake : 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025

Horse : 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026

Goat : 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027

Bow : 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028

Rooster : 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029

Dog : 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030

Pork : 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031.

What animal are the famous in the Chinese horoscope 2022?

The rat

The celebrities who were born on these dates are: Rubén Blades, William Shakespeare, Lisa Simpson, Mark Zuckerberg, Mario Vargas Llosa, Antonio Banderas, Sean Penn, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Cameron Díaz.

The Buffalo

The illustrious characters of the same sign are: Martina Stoessel, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, Joaquin Sabina, Jessica Lange, Charles Chaplin, Alfonso Cuarón, Jim Carrey, Andrés Calamaro and Walt Disney.

The Tiger

The celebrities who were born under the Tiger sign are: Penelope Cruz, Julio Cortázar, Leonardo Di Caprio, Fidel Castro, Marilyn Monroe, Leonardo Favio, Tom Cruise, Lady Gaga, Robbie Williams and Oscar Wilde.

Leonardo Di Caprio, Lady Gaga, Marilyn Monroe and Fidel Castro are among the most prominent Tigers in the Chinese horoscope. Photo: composition Jasmine Ceras / LR.

Rabbit

The outstanding characters who were born in the years of the rabbit and who carry their cycle are: Michael Bublé, Fito Paez, Enrique Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, Leo Messi, Johnny Depp, Albert Einstein, Pedro Almodóvar, Quentin Tarantino and Gisela Valcárcel .

The Dragon

The famous dragons are: Sandra Bullok, Kevin Johansen, Shakira, Che Guevara, Rihanna, Al Pacino, Pelé, Jhon Lennon, Jorge Drexler and Sigmun Freud.

The snake

If you are a Snake, you share cycles with Pilar Sordo, Bjork, Belinda, Natalia Oreiro, Pablo Picasso, Chespirito, Charlie Sheen, Christian Dior, Bob Dylan and John Malkovich.

Horse

The celebrities who were born in the years of the horse are: John Travolta, Salma Hayek, Nelson Mandela, Benjamín Vicuña, Gael García Bernal, Clin Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Kevin Costner, Thomas Edison and Marta Sánchez.

The goat

Famous people with the same sign are: Steve Jobs, Bruce Willis, Frida Kahlo, Gastón Acurio, Julia Roberts, David Bisbal, Lali Espósito, Mick Jagger, Eva Perón and Homero Simpson.

Monkey

Famous people with the monkey sign are: Bob Marley, George Lucas, Ricardo Darín, Chayanne, Alejandro Sanz, Kim Kardashian, Ronaldinho, Mario Benedetti, Miley Cyrus and Cara Delevigne.

The rooster

The famous of the rooster sign are: Eric Clapton, Julio Iglesias, Yoko Ono, Juan Luis Guerra, Alejandro Lerner, Miguel Bosé, Natalie Portman, Luciano Pereyra, Britney Spears and Roman Polanski.

The dog

The celebrities of your sign are: Elvis Presley, Justin Bieber, Susan Sarandon, Cher, Donal Trump, Freddie Mercury, Tim Burton, Madonna, Luis Miguel and Alejandro Dumas.

The pig