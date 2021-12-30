Chelsea ends the 2020-2021 financial year with a deficit of 196.7 million dollars

The champion of Europe Chelsea ended the 2020-2021 financial year with a deficit of 173.5 million euros (196.7 million dollars), despite the 113 million euros (127.8 million dollars) earned with the Champions Leaguethe club announced on Thursday.

Despite the fact that its turnover went from 462.4 million euros (523.4 million dollars) to 496.9 million euros (562.6 million dollars) this year thanks to the increase in television rights in the Premier league already victory in the final of the Champions in May (1-0 against Manchester City), the London club ends up as a deficit, as the Covid-19 drove ticket sales revenue down and halt player sales.

The Blues spent 130.9 million euros (148.3 million dollars) on transfers since June 30, especially with the arrival of the Belgian forward Romelu lukaku. At the same time, only 123.7 million euros ($ 140.1 million) of sales entered his coffers, although the European champion could receive 19.6 million euros (22.2 million dollars) of bonuses linked to the exceptional clauses of previous transfers.

In the “probable scenario” of a new closure of the matches to the public due to the omicron wave, Chelsea will need to have supplemental funds from its owner’s business Roman abramovich, specified the club. Since the arrival of the Russian in 2003, the Chelsea FC has had his best period, with five titles of Premier league, two Champions Leagues and one FA Cup.