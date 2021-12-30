Charly Rodríguez confirms that he is about to close his signing for Cruz Azul

The telenovela of the exchange between Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey for the signings of Luis Romo and Carlos Rodríguez is close to coming to an end. While the celestial player has already accepted the Monterrey proposal to reach the club in the Clausura 2022 tournament, Charly is still in talks while they seek an agreement.

For now, Luis said he was present at the friendly between the Machine and Puebla that was held this Tuesday. At the same time, Rodriguez did not add minutes to the Gang’s landslide 12-1 victory over Roadrunners. What’s more, on leaving El Barrial, Charly confirmed that he is in talks with the cement cast.

Before the question “Is everything ready with Cruz Azul?”, the player replied “We are already fine-tuning so that everything comes out”. In other words: he accepted the Machine’s proposal and they are defining when to travel to Mexico City to sign a contract and pass the medical tests.

Originally, Rodríguez did not want to sign for the cement box; However, the proposal made by the higher ups would have been attractive enough for him. According to the journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo of TUDN, Charly will travel to Mexico City this Thursday to finalize his signing for the Machine.

What to expect That Cruz Azul announce its new three signings in the coming days, as a New Year’s gift. Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga and Carlos Rodríguez will be heavenly players in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament.