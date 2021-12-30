change I would make on cell phones with groups and communities in 2022

WhatsApp continues with announcements these days and, in addition to informing that it will no longer work on dozens of cell phones since January 1, 2022, also it was known that he enlists a function called Communities, which already generates confusion.

This is deduced from the description made by various technological portals in the world, which try to clarify the difference that these Communities will have with the current WhatsApp groups, widely used by millions of people in the world.

WhatsApp: difference between groups and Communities for 2022

According to WABetaInfo, it will be a tool that is already in beta version and it will be a kind of group chat, but different from the groups that are already known.

“Communities have a name and a description, exactly like a group chat. After writing the name and the description of the community, the user can choose to link up to 10 groups in the community”, Explains that specialized medium.

As described in the following screenshot, filtered by that portal, the Communities will allow grouping several WhatsApp groups, that is, it will be like a kind of “group of groups”.

The tool is under development and a release date is not yet known. In addition, it details iPadizate, goes online with a new function that works the most famous ‘app’ in the world and that will be called “Nearby businesses”, Focused on the search for businesses such as restaurants, shops or others; the objective is to establish direct contact with these companies through the same platform.