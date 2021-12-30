Celebrities who married the celebrity they had a crush with | Famous
In show business, celebrities also tend to idolize other stars and be secretly in love with them. These are some stars who made their dream come true and ended up marrying their famous crush.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
The ‘Magic Mike’ actor told Ocean Drive in an interview in 2017 that he was always in love with his now wife, Sofia VergaraEven when she met her she had a boyfriend.
When the Colombian was single again, the actor of ‘Spider-Man’ (2002), said that he spoke to his mutual friend, Jesse tyler ferguson, to ask for her number and immediately sought to go out with her. They have been married since 2015.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
This couple married in 2010 and they have a couple of children, but before meeting, the actor from ‘The Officce’ and ‘Jack Ryan’ confessed that he was a big fan of the actress for his role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.
On ‘The Graham Norton Show’ in 2018, Krasinski said he saw the movie more than 70 times and when he met his wife today he told her how much he admired her. Some time later they started dating and fell in love.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
This couple met on the set of the comedy series’ That ’70s Show’ in 1998, where their characters developed a romance, but it was years later that they began dating, because in the series he was 19 and she was 14 years old.
However, the actress confessed to People in 2001 that during her first kiss on the show, she was very nervous because she had a great crush on him. It was until 2012 that they met again, started a relationship and have been married since 2015.
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
The former Spice Girl and former Real Madrid player had a crush on each other, she confessed to it on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2019, saying it was her famous first crush.
David even comments, as reported by Goal, that he told a teammate when they watched a Spice Girls music video that he was getting married to Victoria. They met at a Manchester United charity event in 1997 and were married two years later.
The ‘Aquaman’ actor is 11 years younger than his wife Lisa bonnet and he confessed to Esquire in 2019 that he did not meet and start a relationship with her by chance, but that it was his childhood crush.
Momoa also in 2017, on ‘The Late Show’, said that when he was a child he would see her on TV on ‘The Cosby Show’ in the eighties and he told his mother that he wanted her for himself. In the end they met in 2005, in 2008 they had their first child and in 2017 they got married.