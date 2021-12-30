Celebrities who had a relationship with the former partner of his best friend | Famous

There are those who say that there is a rule that prohibits dating the ex of a friend or friend, in order not to affect the friendship.

However, it is not always true and Hollywood is no exception; Meet celebrities who have dated their friends’ former partners.

The actress from ‘Friends’ (1994) became very close to her co-star Jennifer Aniston. So much so that the blonde called her “the most ridiculously special being on the planet” in her birthday greeting via Instastories in 2021. A rare denomination that only ‘besties’ have the confidence and affection to make themselves.

Regarding the man that both have on their list of ex-boyfriends, it is the singer Adam Duritz, a member of the group Counting Crowes.

The musician first dated Aniston in 1995 and two years later with Cox.

The singer shares the same ex-boyfriend as her great friend Selena Gomez; It is nothing more and nothing less than Taylor Lautner.

In 2009 the former Disney star met the actor in Canada and they began dating. However, they ended shortly after because, according to Gomez’s interview with ‘Seventeen’ in 2019, the constant harassment of the paparazzi did not let them enjoy their dates.

Interestingly, Swift and Lautner dated a few months later during the same year.

The two met on the set of the movie ‘Valentine’s Day’ and, despite being a short relationship, the singer was inspired to create her single ‘Back to December’.

Thanks to the movie ‘Collateral’ (2004) Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise became close, as they both starred in said action film.

They were even photographed together two years later at the Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Redskins game at FedEx Stadium in Washington; Cruise was married to Katie Holmes at the time.

After six years of marriage (2006-2012) Holmes divorced and a year later began a relationship with Foxx, the friend of her ex-husband.

In 2012, Drew Barrymore expressed how she felt about the relationship between her ex-boyfriend, Fabrizio Moretti, and her friend, actress Kristen Wiig (with whom she shared credits in the movie ‘Whip It’ (2009)).

This happened during an interview with ‘Allure’, in which he stated that “everything seemed crazy and incestuous to him.”

Notably, the drummer for The Stokes dated Barrymore for four years, between 2003 and 2007; while his relationship with Wiig occurred in 2011.

And although the protagonist of ‘As if it were the first time’ (2004) confessed that it was rare to see them together, at the same time she understood that they were dating because they were very compatible with each other.

Between 2010 and 2013, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder brought their love from the screen to real life during the filming of ‘The vampire diaries’.

Despite this, that romance ended and the actor is currently married to another actress.

It is about Nikki Reed, star of ‘Twilight’ who is also a great friend of Nina and, despite the criticism, they defend their friendship in order to educate teenagers not to hate each other among women because of an ex.

“We have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative. His passion and devotion to a television show is being tapped into and replaced with feelings of anger. Worse still, their minds are being shaped according to dynamics of envy of other women. So we must put an end to all those false stories of jealousy on set, betrayal, lost friendships, and women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about: teaching girls that they have to hate other girls and that is very harmful for the new generations ”.