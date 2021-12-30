Celebrities now wear jewelry on their faces

As a bracelet on the chin, resting on the lips, adjusted to the nose, around the eyes, or running up to the forehead, this is how the jewels, a trend that the actress has already joined Angelina Jolie.

Kendall jenner, Rihanna, Madonna are some of the celebrities who have dared with this trend of rebellious spirit in a “chic” key, as the Spanish designers Anthya Tirado and Jordi Enrique, founders of the firm MAM, show on their website.

This creative tandem proposes futuristic designs with sustainable materials, jewels facials that offer endless combinations and can be worn as desired.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2021/12/29/la-cara-de-una-mujer-1334ba78.jpg Rosalía with jewels on her face.

Pieces that break stereotypes and show that trends have no limits. “We love the fashion and freedom of expression and creation, but we also want to speak out in defense of this great blue planet that we call home “, explain these designers who defend the fashion ethical and sustainable.

This idea of jewels facials has been seen in music videos of artists such as Beyoncé or Rosalia, but also on the catwalk: Givenchy, several seasons ago, presented a collection in which an army of models wore different pieces on the different parts of their faces.

However, few imagined that this fashion it would sink so much, that it would take to the streets with authority as it has demonstrated Angelina Jolie who, for the world premiere of the film “Eternals” in Los Angeles, wore a gold muff that hugged the chin and lower lip.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2021/12/29/angelina-jolie-con-una-camiseta-negra-0eb462c5.jpg Angelina Jolie during the premiere of ‘Eternals’.

A design created by Texan Nina Berenato, which the actress combined with gold hoop earrings and a Greek-inspired olive green design from Balmain.

This bracelet, handcrafted and made of 14 carat gold, “can be easily molded to the face and is secured inside the mouth behind the lip,” details the firm on its website that sells it for $ 50 (about $ 44). euros).

The Queen of pop, Madonna, was one of the first to bet on this trend, since on her 63rd birthday she decided to go for a design that simulated an aureole, a piece that adorned the face.

Now this fashion stomps the street with avant-garde designs, at least this is demonstrated by rapper Melissa Viviane Jefferson, better known by her stage name Lizzo, who joins this fashion with custom glasses also created by Nina Berenato, a gold design with the words ‘That Bitch’