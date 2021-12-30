Celebrating America: Tom Hanks to Inaugurate Joe Biden’s Presidency with a Television Special | Film and Television

The president-elect of the United States, Joe biden, Heats up engines for the start of his mandate. During the night of his presidential inauguration, the next January 20, television channels ABC, CBS, CNN Y NBC, among others, they will broadcast live a special program of an hour and a half that will be presented by the actor Tom Hanks, which many consider “America’s dearest man“.

90 minute program which will start at 20:30 in the afternoon, US East Coast Time (2:30 a.m. Spain), and will feature musical performances by artists of the stature of Justin timberlake, Demi lovato, Jon Bon Jovi Y Ant clemons, all of them democrats recognized who have supported the future top president of the country in his electoral career.

After the unfortunate events that occurred in the Capitol last week, where a group of far-right pro-Trump and conspiracy theories QAnon they sowed chaos in the heart of American democracy, the country needs to heal its wounds and come out stronger. This program, which they have called Celebrating America, aims to serve as antidote to hate.

🧑🏻‍🦳🇺🇸Biden’s team prepares a television special for the 1h30m opening that will be presented by Tom Hanks and will feature performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi, among others. Fox News will NOT broadcast it.https://t.co/DhLipu8Q0l – Emilio Doménech (@Nanisimo) January 13, 2021

Joe Biden’s inaugural committee chairman, Tony allen, explained that Celebrating America seeks to “honor American heroes”, those who have given their lives or exposed it in this 2020 pandemic. In his words: “We have witnessed countless heroes Throughout this year, they have been on the front lines to serve their fellow Americans, so we want to tell their story and celebrate the best of our country and its people with this program in prime time“.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to show that America has a spirit of resilience and togetherness,” Allen added.

Virtually all major television networks will broadcast the event live except, surprise, Fox News, which supported Donald trump throughout his electoral campaign, and that although he did not follow suit after the accusations of electoral fraud, is still aligned with the Republican hard wing and, therefore, has been unmarked from the broadcast.