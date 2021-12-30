Carrie-Ann Moss, Keanu Reeves and the endearing friendship that could bring them back together on screen

Neo and Trinity. The chemistry that crossed the screen in the saga of Matrix and that today returns to the scene with Matrix: Resurrections has part of his explanation behind the scenes of the resounding success of one of the most remembered films of science fiction cinema: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have maintained a close friendship since 1999, and according to their own trust, they enjoyed meeting again to shoot this new installment of the saga. So much so that Moss volunteered to be part of another of the franchises that has Reeves as the protagonist, and he seems to have liked that idea a lot.

A little joking, very serious, Reeves and Moss chatted with People magazine and told of their desire to work together again in a very particular way: they exposed the plan they hatched for her to appear in the other successful saga that he has Reeves as the lead.

“I love John Wick”, Moss assured in dialogue with the American magazine, revealing his friend’s favorite fictional character. “ I really began to understand Keanu’s great gift for telling stories through his body. I hadn’t really understood it until I saw him as John Wick alongside one of my sons, ”Moss revealed. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to see the depth that Keanu is able to create with his body. It’s really an art form “, full.

With grace, but also with tenderness, the protagonists of Matrix They remembered when they met, back in 1999, when neither of them imagined the success and significance that the film written and directed by the Wachowski sisters would have for their careers. “I was experiencing the Australian jet lag, it’s not that the jet lag is Australian, but the jet lag that goes from the United States to Australia,” Reeves recalled about the start of filming. “We were having coffee, looking at everything. Do you remember that? ”He told Moss.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves play Trinity and Neo in the series ALAMY

After nodding, the actress spoke of the nerves that the audition process produced and the importance that Reeves had for her. “I never expected to get the job,” he said. “Every time I went a little further [en el proceso de audición] I was thinking ‘this is amazing’. And then as soon as I met Keanu, that nervousness just went away. “

Twenty-four years after that first meeting, Reeves and Moss, friends and fellow Canadians, acknowledged that they inspired each other and are grateful to have been on the trip together. Matrix. “I am very grateful to have spent the time that I have spent with Keanu,” Moss explained. “ It definitely inspires me in so many different ways at work. But as a human being, I feel shocked to be close to him and have him as my friend. And it goes beyond the movie and what we do as work ”, He added.

“I feel the same about you,” Reeves said later. “We partner in difficult times, but also in happy times.” To round out the issue, Moss highlighted Reeves as those people who are always, near or far, in his life. “ You have those friends you talk to every day, and then you have those friends you talk to years later and you are exactly where you were the last time you talked to them. That’s what it feels like “, full.

The actors met again on the set of Matrix: Resurrections, but they do not rule out meeting again very soon in another franchise Luca incoronato

About a quarter of Matrix, the actors admitted that the training for Neo and Trinity was very physical and that those roles are always challenging. “I don’t do any training in my real life, maybe once in a while, but usually not,” Reeves explained. “So, for me, it’s intense to start doing that five days a week, two to four hours a day.”

“Yeah, it’s like your priority of the day at work is training,” Moss added. Whereas, if I’m exercising in my real life, I’m trying to do it in 20 minutes among other things. I have my weights in the kitchen, I’m making food, and I’m doing my weights. “