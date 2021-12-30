Cardi B follows Stephanie McMahon’s plans

Vince’s daughter acknowledged that Cardi B would fit into the company

Stephanie McMahon spoke on the Rich Eisen Show, where she admitted that Cardi B would fit very well in WWE, mainly after Bad Bunny’s great work at WrestleMania 37.

The company’s brand director fully praised the artist:

From a celebrity point of view, in addition to the ones we’ve already worked with, I think it could be great to work with Cardi B. I think that she herself is so colorful, so vivacious and full of life that I think she would even improve it a bit in WWE.

Celebrities were always present in WWE, mainly on the way to big events like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Recently Bad Bunny had his opportunity exceeding expectations. Although rumors indicated that Cardi B would be involved in the history of the native of Puerto Rico, in the end it was not like that, but the interest to appear still stands.

