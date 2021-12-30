Cardi B and Reebok team up for a new collection – Lights of the Century

Due to the success of the Reebok x Cardi B Capsule collection that launched in the summer, the singer is doing so again with a New York-inspired collection.

STAFF / REFORM AGENCY

Cardi B is giving the brand a whole new meaning with this installment inspired by the bright night lights of NY.

The release, called “Let Me Be In My World Nighttime,” comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new clothing line.

Created together with the North American rap star, known for his laid-back and irreverent style, this collection combines color and shine with the brand’s classic styles.

Making a casual, elegant and fashionable look look by combining these pieces with jeans or a shirt or, why not, a blazer or a jacket.

“You can use tennis shoes to go to the gym and practice sports or activities that require you to be comfortable, but you can also combine them with other garments that adapt to your day to day and stand out with a versatile and elegant style designed with high quality materials” Reebok says on its website.

