Camila Cabello, Karol G and Adamari López: The couples that ended this 2021

This 2021 seemed the best because after a year of confinement, many celebrities who had been kept sheltered, began to see the light, not only when traveling and returning to television or stages, but when reencountering themselves and drinking decisions that few of us expected.

Celebrities also know that love is difficult to maintain and many times it is best to go their separate ways and move on with their lives. This year and with the arrival of the pandemic, many famous couples decided to end their love story and start a new life single or with another partner.

This year with the confinement there were many tests to overcome when it comes to couples and apparently, for some celebrities, they were not easy to overcome. Here we leave you the famous couples that ended in 2021.

Nobody saw it coming, both singers often published details of their relationship and their love. The couple decided to go their separate ways and announced their breakup on social media.

After much rumor, the couple confirmed that they had taken different paths, where Adamari Lopez confirmed that it was she who made the decision to separate from the Spanish dancer, with whom she had a relationship of more than 10 years and a daughter in common.

Anuel AA and Karol G

The most famous couple in urban music confirmed their breakup in mid-April, Anuel confirmed that they had been separated for four and a half months.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim kardashian initiated the divorce proceedings from the father of her four children, Kanye West, after his emotional crisis in years past. Now the businesswoman has an affair with the comedian Pete Davidson.

Elon Musk and Grimes

The CEO of Tesla and the singer ended their relationship in September 2021, although they assure that they maintain a good relationship so as not to affect their son.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The singer and the baseball player separated in March 2021, after a four-year relationship and after announcing their engagement in 2019. Just a few days after making the breakup official, their romance was confirmed. JLo with Ben Affleck.