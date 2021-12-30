Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: how did this romantic love story come about? fifth harmony taylor swift Stories EC revtli Stories | ANSWERS

The romance between Camila Cabello Y Shawn mendes It has become one of the most popular in the music industry as social networks are full of the samples of love that artists have for each other, but how did this love worthy of admiration come about? In this note we will tell you.

LOOK HERE: Olivia Rodrigo: who is he and why is he considered the icon of generation Z?

For several years, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They’ve been friends, and after the media hooked them up romantically, In 2019 the couple decided to confirm their relationship. Since then his followers are always on the lookout for this cute story of love and friendship that started in 2014.

Both singers they met seven years ago when they were both hired to open the concert of Austin mahone, at that moment Camila was still part of Fifth Harmony beside Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui.

In that same year, during a game of ‘Lips, Wife, Leave It’, on the radio, Mendes said that he would like to be something more than Camila, starting the rumors. The interviewer even asked him who he would marry out of the three options: Camila, Jade Thilwall or Chloê Grace Moretz, to which the singer replied that Camila was the chosen one.

CHECK HERE: Instagram: 73-year-old skater is a celebrity thanks to his incredible skills

“Since I know Camila so well, I would surely marry her”, confessed the singer. From that moment fans started feeding rumors of a possible relationship with the interpreter of ‘Don’t go yet’.

In 2015, Camila and Shawn they released their first song together ‘I know what you did last summer’, a spontaneous creation after they met again backstage at Taylor Swift’s tour, ‘1989’, where Mendes was part of the opening act and Camila was a special guest.

After that first single, reports of a relationship haunted them for years, but they weren’t enough to destroy their closeness. Although they both denied being dating in numerous interviews, the rumors never abated, according to the magazine Cosmopolitan.

CHECK HERE: Mexico: man gives flowers to the prosecutor’s office for finding his missing daughter | VIDEO

It was in June 2019 that Camila and Shawn they published the video of their song ‘Miss‘and a month later, finally Fans were able to see photos of the couple holding hands and giving each other affection without any fear. Just in October, while Mendes gave a concert in Australia publicly announced that He had started dating Camila Cabello that very day.

“I really got really close with him, more than as a friend. I think so was he, but we were very young and he was experiencing a lot of pressure in his career. I don’t think we knew what to do with those feelings. It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren’t together. “, confessed Camila In an interview.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO:

null null