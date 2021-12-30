Call for prudence to avoid overloading health centers and hospitals in Puerto Rico

Thousands of people are coming to emergency rooms for a test

Jaime Plá, president of the Puerto Rico Hospital Association.

Arriving today at 366 hospitalizations for COVID-19, the Puerto Rico Hospital Association, reiterated today a call for the prudence of patients so that they do not crowd health facilities in search of a test on the virus, while a group of nurses reported a critical shortage of personal.

Jaime Plá, president of the organization asked the public not to go immediately to emergency rooms when they feel symptoms that can be associated with COVID and consult their doctor first.

Plá acknowledged that thousands of people are coming to emergency rooms to obtain a test that detects that they are positive or negative for the infection, at a time when the laboratories are full and there is a shortage of reagents.

“If they arrive in our rooms, we will attend them because they will be there for four or five hours to be treated because we will have to check them not only against COVID-19, but also against other conditions :, Plá said in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Meanwhile an independent group of nurses reported this morning a critical worker shortage of health in hospitals and stated that these facilities were not prepared for the possible resurgence of the pandemic.

Hospitals laid off dozens of health workers two years ago, due to the low occupancy of their facilities as a result of the emergence of the first variant of COVID-19 that forced a total closure and cancellation of elective operations.

The nurses claim that these workers were never rehired despite the fact that the government offered emergency aid on site.

Juan Carlos del Valle, spokesperson for the group of professionals said that the hospitals trusted the low level of positivity that had the island and when they reached more than 30 percent of infection level, “they were surprised by their pants down.”