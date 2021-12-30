BTS: Taehyung and Jungkook surpass Henry Cavill, Hugo García in The 100 Most Beautiful Faces 2021 | TC Candler | Asian culture

The 100 most beautiful faces of 2021 have been announced. Taehyung and Jungkook They make their way to the top of the TC Candler and The Inpedendent Critics charts, beating other big favorites like Henry Cavill, the British actor who plays Superman, and the famous Peruvian Hugo García.

V, in particular, was the member of Bts and the Korean with the highest rank in this ranking where experts, with the support of the public’s votes, classify famous men not only for their physical attractiveness, but also for “their grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise and hope, all materialized in a beautiful face ”, as they point out on their official website.

The # 1 remembered of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2017; However, it does not retake its crown in this 2021 edition, but it is located in an also remarkable third place. Who surpassed Taehyung?

The 100 most beautiful faces of 2021 (top 10)

Kim Taehyung, a multifaceted K-pop artist who turns 26 on December 30, was surpassed in this ranking by Chris Hemsworth and Paing Takhon.

Kim Taehyung was born on December 30, 1995. Photo: composition Big Hit Music

As for the Australian actor, known among other things for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he takes second place.

Meanwhile, the crown in The 100 most beautiful faces of 2021 It is for Paing, a 25-year-old Burmese artist, who was arrested by the Burma (Myanmar) military junta in April after being accused of inciting violence by publicly expressing his support for protests against the military coup in his country.

Once the three best classifieds have been mentioned, check out the complete top 10 here:

10. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa. Photo: TC Candler 2021

9. Felix Kjellberg

Felix Kjellberg. Photo: TC Candler 2021

8. Dean Schneider

Dean Schneider. Photo: TC Candler 2021

7. Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount. Photo: TC Candler 2021

6. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill. Photo: TC Candler 2021

5. Jeon Jungkook

Jeon Jungkook. Photo: Capture TC Candler

4. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet. Photo: TC Candler 2021

3. Kim Taehyung

Kim Taehyung. Photo: Capture TC Candler

2. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth. Photo: TC Candler 2021

1. Paing Takhon

Paing Takhon. Photo: TC Candler 2021

And what happened to the other BTS members?

Jimin and Jin are the last two BTS members to feature in the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021. This year, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, known as Bangtan’s ‘rap line’, are not featured in the rankings.

As for Park Jimin, he was ranked 14th. For his part, Seokjin took 35th place, remaining one place below Hugo García, but above Patricio Parodi (# 64) and Andrés Wiese (# 52). .

Jimin from BTS. Photo: TC Candler 2021

Jin from BTS. Photo: TC Candler 2021

Regarding the last three celebrities mentioned, they were the only Peruvians that appear in this classification.

Video of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2021